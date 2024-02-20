Kevin Sullivan recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast.

During it, the former WCW booker reflected on the Brawl for All tournament featuring shoot matches where wrestlers were trying to knock each other out for real that WWE held in 1998 that was eventually won by Bart Gunn, who later got to fight Butterbean at WrestleMania 15.

“That thing was one of the stupidest ideas ever. These matches are gonna be real, and the rest of it is bulls**t? I mean… No one looked good…”

