El Hijo del Vikingo competes in various AEW/ROH and AAA promotions. He debuted in AEW last March, facing Kenny Omega on Dynamite. His most recent match was on January 24th at Rampage, where he competed in a fatal 4-way match for a shot at the International Title, which Komander won.

Recently, Vikingo teamed up with Psycho Clown and Wotan, but they were defeated by Negocio Traumado (Demonio Infernal, Fresero Jr & Trauma I) at AULL Rencor Extremo. Unfortunately, Vikingo suffered a torn meniscus during this match.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, there is a possibility that El Hijo del Vikingo may not require surgery for his torn meniscus. If he opts for rehab instead of surgery, he will be out of action for a while. However, if he decides to undergo surgery, his recovery time could range much longer, typically from six weeks to three months.