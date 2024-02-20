Monday’s WWE Raw episode kicked off with a bang with a fiery match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

The Bloodline interfered to help McIntyre, with Jimmy Uso pushing Rhodes off the apron and getting ejected from ringside. Solo Sikoa then appeared, delivering a samoan spike to Rhodes.

McIntyre took advantage and secured the victory with a claymore kick, handing Rhodes a rare defeat. After the match, McIntyre sent this message to Rhodes: