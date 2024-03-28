– CM Punk is scheduled to appear as an in-studio guest on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani” next Monday in New York City, New York. PWInsider.com is reporting that with “The Best in the World” traveling to NYC the same night as the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw airs from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, there is a good chance he’ll be on the show in some form or fashion.

– Construction is underway inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. for this year’s two-night WrestleMania XL premium live event. A photo of the crew working on the set design for WrestleMania has surfaced on social media. Check it out below, and make sure to join us here on April 6 and April 7 for live WrestleMania XL results coverage.