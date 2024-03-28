The latest All Elite Wrestling official rankings have arrived!
As advertised, AEW released their updated rankings following the conclusion of the AEW Dynamite show from Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Wednesday night, March 27, 2024.
Featured below are the updated top five lists for each division in the company.
MEN’S DIVISION
World Champion: Samoa Joe
TNT Champion: Adam Copeland
International Champion: Roderick Strong
Continental Crown Champion: Kazuchika Okada
1. Swerve Strickland
2. Orange Cassidy (previously unranked, held AEW International Championship)
3. Jon Moxley (previous ranking: #4)
4. Will Ospreay (previously unranked)
5. Bryan Danielson (previously unranked)
WOMEN’S DIVISION
AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm
AEW TBS Champion: Julia Hart
1. Thunder Rosa (previous ranking: #2)
2. Mariah May (previous ranking: #5)
3. Willow Nightingale (previously unranked)
4. Deonna Purrazzo (previous ranking: #1)
5. Serena Deeb (previously unranked)
TAG-TEAM DIVISION
Champions: Vacant
1. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta) (previously unranked)
2. Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (previously unranked)
3. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli (previous ranking: #2)
4. Big Bill & Ricky Starks (previous ranking: #1)
5. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
TRIOS DIVISION
Champions: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn
1. Bang Bang Gang (Jay White, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)
2. The Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson & Kazuchika Okada) (previously unranked)
3. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, & Jon Moxley) (previous ranking: #4)
4. Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (previously unranked)
5. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) (previously unranked)
Your AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, March 27, immediately following tonight's #AEWDynamite!
Don't miss @AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite right NOW on@TBSNetwork West! pic.twitter.com/U3VEWXvim0
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 28, 2024