The latest All Elite Wrestling official rankings have arrived!

As advertised, AEW released their updated rankings following the conclusion of the AEW Dynamite show from Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Wednesday night, March 27, 2024.

Featured below are the updated top five lists for each division in the company.

MEN’S DIVISION

World Champion: Samoa Joe

TNT Champion: Adam Copeland

International Champion: Roderick Strong

Continental Crown Champion: Kazuchika Okada

1. Swerve Strickland

2. Orange Cassidy (previously unranked, held AEW International Championship)

3. Jon Moxley (previous ranking: #4)

4. Will Ospreay (previously unranked)

5. Bryan Danielson (previously unranked)

WOMEN’S DIVISION

AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

AEW TBS Champion: Julia Hart

1. Thunder Rosa (previous ranking: #2)

2. Mariah May (previous ranking: #5)

3. Willow Nightingale (previously unranked)

4. Deonna Purrazzo (previous ranking: #1)

5. Serena Deeb (previously unranked)

TAG-TEAM DIVISION

Champions: Vacant

1. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta) (previously unranked)

2. Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (previously unranked)

3. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli (previous ranking: #2)

4. Big Bill & Ricky Starks (previous ranking: #1)

5. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

TRIOS DIVISION

Champions: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn

1. Bang Bang Gang (Jay White, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)

2. The Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson & Kazuchika Okada) (previously unranked)

3. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, & Jon Moxley) (previous ranking: #4)

4. Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (previously unranked)

5. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) (previously unranked)