CM Punk opens up about his injury.

The WWE superstar appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 40 premium live event, where he’ll be on commentary for the Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre world title matchup, a matchup that was rumored to go to him before he went down with a torn triceps. When discussing the injury, Punk revealed that he’s definitely feeling good, and how WWE is protecting him from himself.

I feel really, really good. There is part of me that doesn’t want everybody to know. I want to keep a bit of a secret. I feel way better than I think I should. It’s giving me a false sense of security. There is very much the hockey player in my head, ‘You could have made Mania. You could have taped it up.’ They are protecting me against myself.

He continues, elaborating on how painful the injury was this time around.

They are protecting me against myself, which is a welcome change. I’m the one trying to push everything based on protocols for a ruptured tricep tendon. They’re telling me to pump the brakes. I’m sitting back and listening to them as best I can. This one [left arm] didn’t feel like anything. It didn’t hurt at all. It felt like a rubberband snapped in my arm. I very seldom use agonizing for this one [right arm]. This was very painful. It hurt like hell. It made me optimistic, ‘Certainly I didn’t tear it off the bone like the other one.’ It hurt. I knew immediately. ‘This isn’t good.’

Punk will hopefully return to action in time for this year’s SummerSlam. Check out his full interview below.

