Two new matches have been announced for tomorrow’s go-home edition of NXT.

Lola Vice will be in action against Karemn Petrovic, who will have Natalya Neidhard by her side. Then, Lexis King will go one-on-one with Von Wagner.

UDPATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes final face-off

-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The OC (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) Number One Contenders For NXT Tag Team Championships

-Supernova Sessions with Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria

-Karmen Petrovic (w/Natalya) vs. Lola Vice

-Von Wagner vs. Lexis King

-Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca

-Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne