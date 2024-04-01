Two new matches have been announced for tomorrow’s go-home edition of NXT.
Lola Vice will be in action against Karemn Petrovic, who will have Natalya Neidhard by her side. Then, Lexis King will go one-on-one with Von Wagner.
UDPATED LINEUP FOR NXT:
-Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes final face-off
-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The OC (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) Number One Contenders For NXT Tag Team Championships
-Supernova Sessions with Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria
-Karmen Petrovic (w/Natalya) vs. Lola Vice
-Von Wagner vs. Lexis King
-Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca
-Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne