CM Punk did an interview with TNT Sport on Saturday night while in attendance at UFC 298 where he gave his thoughts on The Rock returning to align with Roman Reigns in a feud with Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Punk mentioned his history with Rock as they wrestled at the Royal Rumble, where Rock beat Punk for the WWE Title, and their rematch at Elimination Chamber the following month, where Rock retained the title.

“I think it’s fantastic. Ten years ago, I was the guy that was wrestling The Rock when he came back, and now ten years later, he’s coming back, and I think the landscape has completely changed, right? WrestleMania is two nights now, it’s even bigger. Him coming back only helps. I always say high tide raises all ships. So I’m just happy that even though I’m hurt, I’m still gonna kinda be in the mix. My mouth still works, so I’m gonna still be able to talk some trash. I don’t know if you saw the kickoff we did in Vegas with Rock and Roman and Seth and Cody. It was a lot of fun and I hope to just continue to do that while I’m recuperating because I can always just talk trash with the best of them. It’s the best part. It’s what I do.”

