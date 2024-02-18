Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast. Here are the highlights:

On John Laurinaitis saying he’s a victim in the Vince McMahon lawsuit:

“It blows my mind and sounds to me like he might be trying to protect his butt. I wasn’t around him at all. No, no. Okay, at all. So I met him a couple of times, you know, later on after I’ve already left the WWF, but I was never around him.”

On Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania:

“I definitely think he’s the future. You know, it’s time for Roman to step down. It’s been time for him to step down, and it’s just a shame the one-to-one all the good guys get fucked. Yeah, no. It seems to me that Cody’s worked hard, very, very hard. He’s worked through injuries. He’s worked through sickness. He’s worked through it all. And then steel goes out there and performs unbelievably. And for him to get the snafu again. That’s gonna leave a nasty taste in people’s mouth.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Snake Pit podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.