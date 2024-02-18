Following the five-year deal that will bring multiple WWE and UFC events to the market across the next five years, multiple WWE Superstars were in the house at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. on Saturday night.

Former 0-2 UFC fighter and current WWE Superstar CM Punk was shown in the crowd during the celebrity and fighter roll-call at the UFC 298 pay-per-view this weekend. He was also shown on the broadcast talking with fighters backstage, and did some interviews with media, such as TNT Sports, while at the event.

Additionally, Hulu’s “Love & WWE” co-stars and WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were also shown in cameo appearances in the crowd at UFC 298.

