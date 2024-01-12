CM Punk opens up about his shocking return to WWE.

Punk popped up at WWE Survivor Series this past November, a move that no one foresaw happening after his very public departure back in 2014. He would remain absent from the wrestling scene until 2021, when he came back to wrestling at AEW Rampage First Dance. During an interview with The Jackie Redmond Show, Punk discusses why returning to WWE was a completely different animal.

100% of CM Punk was nervous. Returning to wrestling is one thing. Returning to WWE is a completely different animal. I didn’t know how things would go. It’s not like I was off TV for a super long time, but you still, as a performer, you’re like, ‘Is anyone going to remember me?’ I was legit in an arena that had not been kind to me throughout my career. My first UFC fight was in that building. It was also hugely cathartic because I’m very much a guy who, if you ask me if I’m ready, I’m going to tell you ‘no’ because part of the juice is being in front of a live crowd. I’m the old guy on the ice now. I can stretch and warm up and I’m not going to be ready until I’m on the ice, the whistle blows, and the puck drops. Now, I’m ready. I need to be in front of the crowd and I need to see the red light on the camera and it’s like, ‘Okay, now, it’s go time.

