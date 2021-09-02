AEW has announced on Twitter that superstar CM Punk will be on commentary for the Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia matchup, which is set to main event tomorrow’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

TOMORROW night @CMPunk ahead of his match with @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut on PPV This Sunday 9/5 at 8pm Eastern joins the commentary team for Darby Allin vs @GarciaWrestling in the Main Event of #AEWRampage LIVE TOMORROW night at 10pm et / 9pm cst on ⁦@tntdrama⁩ pic.twitter.com/g3BrFKYqKZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-CM Punk will appear live to hype his ALL OUT match against Darby Allin

-TNT champion Miro speaks

-Malakai Black versus Lee Johnson

-Kris Statlander versus Jamie Hayter and Rebel in a handicap match

-Darby Allin versus Daniel Garcia (CM Punk on commentary)