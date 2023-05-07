As noted, the main event of Saturday’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event from San Juan, Puerto Rico saw Cody Rhodes defeat Brock Lesnar in their first-ever match. You can click here for details from the match, along with photos and videos, and you can click here for details on Lesnar’s post-show standing ovation.

AEW’s Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to react to the WWE Backlash main event, calling on his younger brother to finish his story. We noted before how WWE touted that Cody’s story can now continue because of the win.

“If your big star bound it’s a long hard ride. Huge victory!!! NOW @CodyRhodes #FinishTheFuckingStory!!!,” Dustin wrote.

Rhodes also dismissed online rumors that he was seen in Puerto Rico on Saturday, showing that he was at his Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Leander, TX.

On a related note, Cody took to Twitter today to issue his first public comments since slaying The Beast at Backlash.

“Claim it,” he simply wrote.

You can see the full related tweets below:

I heard I was spotted today in Puerto Rico! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AOZOKsDYup — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 6, 2023

If your big star bound it's a long hard ride. Huge victory!!! NOW @CodyRhodes #FinishTheFuckingStory!!! — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 7, 2023

Claim it — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 7, 2023

