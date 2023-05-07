WWE has announced the 6 RAW Superstars and the 6 SmackDown Superstars that will compete to determine the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The following names were just revealed:

RAW: Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor

SmackDown: Sheamus, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

It’s interesting to note that there are no free agents in the tournament. There had been some speculation on names like Brock Lesnar or Omos being booked for the tournament, but that is not the case unless they pull some sort of swerve at TV this week.

Tomorrow’s RAW will feature two Triple Threats with the winners facing off in the main event to determine which RAW Superstar advances to the finals. Friday’s SmackDown will also feature two Triple Threats with the winners locking up in the main event to determine the SmackDown Superstar that goes to the finals.

The red brand finalist and the blue brand finalist will then meet to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE has not announced the Triple Threats as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. Below is WWE’s announcement:

