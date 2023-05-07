WWE officials were apparently planning on moving a bunch of the LWO Puerto Rico t-shirts while in San Juan on Friday and Saturday as Fightful Select notes that WWE brought “an insane number” of the shirts to the island for SmackDown and Backlash.

You can click here for our previous post-Backlash report on Bad Bunny’s WWE future and backstage reactions to his San Juan Street Fight with Damian Priest. Now another source is reporting that WWE officials were “extremely happy” with how the Street Fight went. It was also reiterated how there was a lot of back & forth over which match would close Backlash, even on the day of the show and into the afternoon. While WWE went with Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes as the show-closer, they heavily pushed the Double Main Event narrative for Lesnar vs. Rhodes and Bunny vs. Priest.

Former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick worked as a producer on the San Juan Street Fight, alongside Jamie Noble, according to PWInsider. This comes after Kendrick had a WWE Producer’s tryout at Survivor Series back in November. It was reported how then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey asked for Kendrick to be brought in to produce her win over Shotzi. He worked alongside Jason Jordan that night. It was also noted then how Kendrick’s Survivor Series gig was described as something like a tryout, but not a normal tryout for the role.

You can click here for our detailed Backlash recap with your live feedback. Below are the WWE Producers listed for last night:

* IYO SKY vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Seth Rollins vs. Omos was produced by Adam Pearce

* Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was produced by Chris Park

* Zelina Vega vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight was produced by Jamie Noble and Brian Kendrick

* The Usos and Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was produced by Jason Jordan

* Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

