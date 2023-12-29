During the WWE Holiday Tour live events, the promotion had a show in Laval, Quebec on December 28th.
At the show, Cody Rhodes emerged victorious over Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match. In a response to a fan on Twitter, Rhodes revealed he is dealing with an illness. He wrote:
“Fun fact/and an overshare – I vomited what felt like half my body weight 30 seconds before my music hit ha Thank you Montreal for lifting me up to be able to fight!”
