Mercedes Mon filed trademarks for “Mone Wear,” “Time Is Mone,” and “Mone Talks” on December 22 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with the filing made through Michael E. Dockins. Here is the description:

“Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and actress in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting for entertainment purposes Coats; Hats; Leggings; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Shorts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Outer jackets.”

Mone has been sidelined for months with a broken ankle that required surgery. Mone suffered the injury when she slipped off the top rope while wrestling Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence to crown the inaugural Strong Women’s Champion. Nightingale went over Mone, who had originally planned to win the bout.