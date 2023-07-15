Cody Rhodes is having “too much fun” in WWE.

The American Nightmare spend an additional half-hour meeting fans after last night’s WWE SmackDown went off the air, a gesture that some fans posted about online. Cody responded to one such tweet explaining why he enjoys giving the people his time, adding that WWE security does a wonderful job at helping him maximize his time.

Anybody in my position would do the same thing, it’s too much fun…WWE security is outstanding about trying to maximize my time w/the fans, buildings that have curfews/rigid breakdown rules are tricky but we’ve added more of my auto mats at the stands so everybody gets something.

