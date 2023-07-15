Bully Ray heaps praise on a recent match in AEW.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the Owen Hart tournament semifinal between CM Punk and Samoa Joe on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he commended both stars for actually selling certain maneuvers and not striking one another just to get the fans involved.

That, to many people, would mean absolutely nothing. I saw that, and I was like, ‘That is the way you do it.’ That is good offense countered by good defense, and Punk was going to go hit an offensive maneuver, and then one chop from Joe — not 900 chops from somebody, not this bull—t spirit of the fight … ‘I chop you, you chop me.’ Nobody registers, nobody sells, and we stand there until people start chanting, ‘This is awesome’ and it gets you absolutely nowhere.

Ray later adds that he watched the matchup live so he can properly analyze it, then commented on Joe and Punk’s previous history in Ring of Honor.

Two warriors, from 25 years ago, who cut their teeth in Ring of Honor — now standing there in [an] AEW [ring]. So much was done in that match.

