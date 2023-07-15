The opening match for tonight’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view has been revealed.

According to PW Insider, the Ultimate X match will open the show. The bout features Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, KUSHIDA, Angels, and Kevin Knight, with the winner receiving a future shot at the X-Division Championship.

As previously confirmed, the Knockouts Title match between Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity will headline the event.

Slammiversary takes place from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The full lineup can be seen below.

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and a partner TBA

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian with Traci Brooks

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show

Jody Threat and The Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Jai Vidal)