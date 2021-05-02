All Elite Wrestling announced a few matches for Monday’s Dark: Elevation show and on the card, there’s a match between QT Marshall and Dillon McQueen.

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to praise McQueen, who was the top student of the most recent wrestling training camp at the Nightmare Factory in Georgia.

He wrote, “Very proud of Dillon. He was the top student of my most recent camp at @NF_Training – wonderful person, and on schedule to be an astounding competitor! Good luck. AEW: Elevation Monday 7/6c w/@tonyschiavone24 & @PaulWight”

McQueen wrote about how wants to stand up for Cody.

“After all the times @CodyRhodes has stood by my side, I will stand up for him and stand in the way of @realmmarshall1. I hope I can reach you coach. #nightmarefactory #nightmarefamily @AEW @TheAEWDark”

Marshall replied, “I can’t wait to beat the s–t out of you. If you’re a fan of @DillonMcQueen … I recommend not watching! #AEWDarkElevation”

