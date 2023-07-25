Cody Rhodes sat down with Sam Roberts for an interview to promote his upcoming Peacock documentary that premieres next Monday.

During it, the WWE star reflected on losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39

“After having done it (main eventing WrestleMania), you have to win at WrestleMania. You have to win, and I think that’s why I didn’t come out swinging the next day in terms of whining or moaning. There’s a part of the documentary where they got me coming right through the curtain after. That’s a very heavy feeling. I remember feeling like I’d been hit with a hammer right in the chest and just the color had even left my body by the time I got to Gorilla, the Go Position and I don’t know if it’s sadness, disappointment or shock. Shock of this really happened because then sitting there in the ring, I knew I was being filmed, I knew I was being shot and I knew how sad I looked and I was thinking, you gotta get up. In my mind, I was saying, you gotta get up and I was looking out at the crowd and I saw my own family and thinking, okay, they can handle this. They’ve seen everything, they can handle this. But just looking out and seeing our fans just hurt and disappointed at the show they’re not supposed to be hurt and disappointed at was really — I was waiting for a tomato to hit me in the side of the head. I was just like, oof, this is the worst-case scenario. So, as exciting as it is to have my name there as the guy who main evented WrestleMania which happened to be the most profitable WrestleMania of all time, coincidentally (Rhodes laughed). I don’t know. I would love to hopefully — five years from now, ask me a different question. You gotta win at WrestleMania.”