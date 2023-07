The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

Knox & Murdoch vs. Schaff & Russ Jones

Jax Dane vs. Carnage

NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton vs. Matt Une

Blake Troop vs. Moms

Odinson & Jordan Clearwater vs. The Country Gentlemen