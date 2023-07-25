Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, including the WWE run of Gene Snitsky, the WWE Diva Search, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Gene Snitsky:

“I liked Gene. He was a nice kid. I know he didn’t take to wrestling very well. Not as well as he should have.He wasn’t even; it wasn’t that he wasn’t any good. It was that he had no confidence and he was very nervous. And when he did that, he would clam up. And, I’ve seen him, you know, practicing the ring when he lets himself go; he was really good. But when he got in the ring, and the TV was on, the TV cameras were on; he got a little nervous. He just, he kind of petered out. I believe he wasn’t performing well because he was tight and nervous. That nervous stuff can set you back when you, when you, when you freeze up and you’re nervous and you freeze up, you don’t know what to do if you can’t move. And he wasn’t able to show his true talent.”

On Christy Hemme:

“Oh, she was incredible. She was so talented. Christy really made a name for herself in the WWE Diva Search she did, yeah. She was awesome. And she continued to be awesome all through her WWE career and into TNA. And made herself a contender, and man, she’s just hopping right along.”

On WWE Diva Search:

“You know what? It had to be done. There were no if and or buts. They were gonna do this, so they might as well enjoy watching it because it was gonna happen. They need to infuse or find more female talent, I guess. Yeah. Yeah. They were definitely trying to find talent, and they found a lot of great talent.”

