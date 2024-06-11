Cody Rhodes is a giving man.

As noted, “The American Nightmare” has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, where he has teased “dashing down to Florida with a gift.”

But that’s not all!

In addition to his gift for tonight’s WWE NXT show, the WWE Universal Champion surfaced on social media with a nice gesture for the folks at SGW.

Rhodes announced that he is investing in SoftGround Wrestling in Uganda and will be paying for a proper ring for the promotion, noting he found someone in Uganda who can build a ring and that they can send the bill to him.

The WWE Universal Champion, who defends against AJ Styles in an I Quit match at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland this weekend at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, shouted out specific SGW talents in the video, including Bumbash, Cool Man, One Man Army and others.