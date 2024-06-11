– The TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view at Cicero Stadium this weekend in Chicago, Illinois is reportedly close to being sold out.

– According to PWInsider.com, original plans for the finish of Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground 2024 was to only include Tatum Paxley, however WWE NXT officials came up with the decision to have Ash By Elegance added to the equation at the last minute.

Tomorrow night, the face of @AXSTV is back on THE TOP TEN REVEALED. This time we are talking about Life. Discussing songs with life in the title. Watch with ME, @KatieDaryl and others to see if your song made our list of Life Songs, TUESDAY at 8et/5pt. pic.twitter.com/tebupRsTEN — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) June 10, 2024

– Joe Hendry surfaced on X on Monday to announce that his song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” has passed the one-million views mark on YouTube.