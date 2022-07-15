WWE superstar Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, where the American Nightmare gave an update on his pectoral injury, and when fans can expect him back in the ring.

Rhodes states that doctors are not giving him any type of timeline as they don’t want him to try and push too hard and attempt to come back earlier. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

How strange a pec injury can be in terms of recovery time:

“There’s a lot of people who have had knee injuries and back injuries, sometimes spinal and neck, when it comes to the titty, the pec, it’s a really strange injury. They tie that sucker back to your bicep. I had Dr. Dugas, he’s the best in the world to do it, but the problem with him doing it is he knows me and they’re being very coy.”

Says his doctors won’t give him a timetable to return:

“The last time I was there for my big check-up after PT…They’re not going to give me a timeline just yet for when I’m going to be back because they’re afraid if they give me that timeline, I’m going to try and jump it by a month or two.”

Says he almost hemorrhaged during the surgery because there was so much blood:

“But I don’t think people know, the surgery was — I almost hemorrhaged in the surgery because there was so much blood. People have seen the picture of it, in the match per se, it was pretty gnarly.”

