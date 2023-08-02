Cody Rhodes did an interview with The New York Post to promote his new Peacock documentary that premiered this past Monday.
During it, the top WWE star opened up on his shocking loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes talked about how it’s his challenge to make the fan forgive him for the loss.
“It’s the biggest challenge that’s ever been presented to me,” Rhodes said. “Bigger than doing All In, bigger than doing AEW, the biggest challenge ever is can this get hotter?”
“We left a sold-out SoFi Stadium with 80-something-thousand super pissed-off people. There are Roman fans too, don’t get me wrong. But that was, to this day, when I think about the loss, when I think about how things went down, that to me is still jarring. If it was a moment missed, it’s my job to find the moment again
“Who could possibly step in now and say, ‘I don’t know, he may not be the guy?’ That’s really what’s in front of me. If you’re able to not just get out of this alive, but with a victory. Winning the big ones at the big ones. That puts us in a different conversation. That puts us in the space where you start doing this (motions a title belt around his waist) and every fan in the arena knows what you’re talking about.”