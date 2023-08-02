Former WCW/WWE referee Nick Patrick was recently on Monday Mailbox to discuss a wide range of topics.

Patrick joined WWE in 2001 following the sale of WCW as his contract was picked up by Vince McMahon’s promotion. Patrick noted he took a big pay cut to go to WWE.

“I took a tremendous pay cut, but really just by what you were guaranteed because, at the end of WCW, I was … had made my way up to being an employee, and I was also, it was called an agent back then, and I guess they call them producers now. But back then it was an agent, and I’d worked my way up to being a Turner employee at that point, so I was … I [had] finally broken through and had a guarantee, you know, with 401k and all that kind of stuff. So when Vince came, and bought it, none of that was offered.”