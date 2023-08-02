Cody Rhodes did an interview with Fan Nation to promote his new Peacock documentary that premiered this past Monday.
During it, the top WWE star noted he wanted to do things, including winning the WWE Title that his father, Dusty Rhodes, never did.
“I want to do things my father never did,” says Rhodes. “I know it seems so bold, but that’s my attitude. That’s the way my father was, and that’s what he instilled in me. Getting 10,000 people for a non-WWE show at All In [in 2018]? Helping start a new company? That’s what my father taught me. That’s what is in me.”
Rhodes also wants to induct his half-brother Dustin Rhodes into the WWE Hall of Fame.
“I would like to induct Dustin into the Hall of Fame,” says Rhodes. “I would also never turn down an opportunity to team with him again, and we’ve had an even better experience wrestling against each other.”
“It’s a very unique brotherhood,” says Rhodes. “Dustin’s an all-time great. I’m not saying he’s going anywhere, but he won’t be here forever. I hope people appreciate that he is still trying to go at the highest level and trying to pass his knowledge on, and I would jump at the chance to do one more thing with him. To induct him in the Hall of Fame, which is so well deserved on his part–and Arn Anderson. Arn is blood in his own way. I’d love to do more with Dustin and Arn.”