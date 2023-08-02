Cody Rhodes did an interview with Fan Nation to promote his new Peacock documentary that premiered this past Monday.

During it, the top WWE star noted he wanted to do things, including winning the WWE Title that his father, Dusty Rhodes, never did.

“I want to do things my father never did,” says Rhodes. “I know it seems so bold, but that’s my attitude. That’s the way my father was, and that’s what he instilled in me. Getting 10,000 people for a non-WWE show at All In [in 2018]? Helping start a new company? That’s what my father taught me. That’s what is in me.”

Rhodes also wants to induct his half-brother Dustin Rhodes into the WWE Hall of Fame.