Cody Rhodes worked a dark match by beating Seth Rollins at Friday’s WWE SmackDown. After the match, a young fan jumping the ring barricade in order to get a photo with Cody.

Cody himself later commented on the moment via Twitter by writing, “This popped me. He ended up getting the pic. Good kiddo.”

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania 38 rematch at the WrestleMania Backlash event from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

