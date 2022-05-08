Following last night’s Under Siege pay-per-view IMPACT Wrestling will be holding a set of television tapings today from Kentucky. The promotion has announced a portion of the show’s card, which you can check out below.
-Josh Alexander/Tomohiro Ishii vs. Bullet Club (Jay White & Chris Bey)
-Kenny Kings vs. El Phantasmo
-The Good Brothers vs. Matt Taven/Mike Bennett
-Gauntlet For The Gold: (TBD who competes in this match)
The television trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in the Greater Cincinnati Area (Newport, KY) Sunday May 8th for #MAYDAY, a night of must-see action featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars!
