Following last night’s Under Siege pay-per-view IMPACT Wrestling will be holding a set of television tapings today from Kentucky. The promotion has announced a portion of the show’s card, which you can check out below.

-Josh Alexander/Tomohiro Ishii vs. Bullet Club (Jay White & Chris Bey)

-Kenny Kings vs. El Phantasmo

-The Good Brothers vs. Matt Taven/Mike Bennett

-Gauntlet For The Gold: (TBD who competes in this match)