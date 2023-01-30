Xavier Woods and Cody Rhodes have revealed Rhodes’ rating and entrance for the WWE 2K23 video game.

As seen in the new UpUpDownDown video below, Rhodes watches his WWE 2K23 entrance for the first time ever. Rhodes said the game looks to be very well done and superb.

You can see the full video with Rhodes and Woods below, along with the graphic tweeted by 2K a few days ago, and the recent footage of Rhodes getting scanned for the game.

“Can’t say enough wonderful things about the 2K team & their efforts to bring me back into the fold. I hope wrestling fans really enjoy,” Rhodes tweeted with the footage.

WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 17 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.

He returned home to @WWE after 7 years. After 8 years, @codyrhodes makes his return to WWE2K.

The American Nightmare is BACK 🇺🇸 #WWE2K23 pic.twitter.com/MxdF34VDRY — #WWE2K23 (@WWEgames) January 27, 2023

