Major League Wrestling star Mance Warner spoke with Wrestling Inc. and confirmed that he had indeed asked for his release from the company. This confirms a report from back in October that Ole Mancer was denied his request by MLW, and states in this newest interview that they are still trying to figure it all out.

Well, I think people have seen that before on the dirt sheets out there. Old Mancer did ask for his release from MLW, but you’ve seen that on dirt sheets, and that’s kind of where we’re at right now. It is what it is. Where I’m going to be and what I’m going to be doing, I’m always going to be at GCW [and] IWA Mid-South. I’ll be there this weekend, but with all the shows being canceled, and now we don’t really know if things are shutting down again. There’s a vaccine coming out, [but] we don’t know when everything’s going to come back. So for right now, I know I got Game Changer Wrestling going on. I got a IWA Mid-South show coming up this weekend, but after that, I got no idea what’s going on.

