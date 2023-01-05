There are now conflicting reports on contract negotiations for AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks.

It was reported on Wednesday, via Fightful Select, how AEW had entered into contract talks with Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. There weren’t many details reported, but it was noted that the contracts would keep The Bucks in AEW for quite some time.

In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that AEW officials have contacted The Bucks and they want to start the contract talks, but as of today, there have been no negotiations, and they are certainly not close to finalizing a deal.

It was noted that The Young Bucks will see their current AEW contracts expire at the end of 2023, and that AEW wants to “lock them in” to a new multi-year deal.

It was also said that it’s been acknowledged how the two sides should be negotiating, but that internal acknowledgement is all that has been done right now. This was described as a similar situation to when AEW re-signed Chris Jericho to a new deal, despite there being time left on his existing contract.

The Bucks will team with AEW Executive Vice President and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega on next week’s Dynamite to face AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in Match #7 of their Best Of 7 Series, in a Ladder Match with the titles on the line.

