Bad news for Cora Jade.

The NXT star injured her knee at this past weekend’s house show in Florida, and now Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer has an unfortunate update. Meltzer reports that Jade’s injury is an ACL tear, which means she will be on the shelf for many months.

Breaking news @CoraJadeWWE looks to have a bad knee injury at the NXT house show in Dade City FL. There was a fake knee injury spot early in the match but the end saw jade land funny and a pin by Lyra that looked botched 4 people carried jade to the back #NXTDadeCity #nxt pic.twitter.com/SWOZxeJFbK — pro wrestling nerd (@wrestlingnerdRA) January 13, 2024

Jade has just returned to NXT after a four month hiatus. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on how long she may be out.