Booker T asks some hard-hitting questions about AEW star, HOOK.

The former five-time world champion spoke about AEW’s Handsome Devil during a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. HOOK, who holds a 28-1 record, will be receiving an AEW world title shot on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. Booker T asks if anyone remembers any of his 28 wins.

Do you remember five of those 28 wins that HOOK had? I’m serious. Do you remember five of the guys that HOOK beat? Three of the guys HOOK beat?

Booker later reiterates, stating that he is not criticizing HOOK but does wonder why Tony Khan didn’t make a bigger deal out of the FTW Champion’s impressive run.

I don’t want anyone to think I’m hating on HOOK. I don’t want anyone to think, for one second, that I’m hating on HOOK. I wanna touch on Tony Khan more than anything. When I asked, ‘How many of those wins do you remember HOOK had on television?’ That winning streak, you can’t remember one. The thing is, seems like that would have been a hell of a time to make HOOK a household name, having that 28-0 run. Seems like he would have had all those shows on Dynamite. I don’t know when the hell he picked up a 28-1 record because I haven’t seen this kid. Personally, I don’t watch a lot of AEW, but I do watch a lot of highlights from AEW, TNA, and every other organization, and I have not seen a whole lot of buzz about HOOK. There should be a hell of a lot of buzz around HOOK if he has a 28-1 record. I could be wrong. I could be wrong about that. I do know that if this kid was in Reality of Wrestling and he had a 28-1 run, he’d be near the top rung as far as people talking about him on a weekly basis.

