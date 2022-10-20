Cora Jade recently spoke with Fightful Select to promote Saturday’s Weapons Wild match against Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. Below are a few early notes from the interview:

* The close relationship Perez and Jade had played out onto TV, and Jade said she’s excited for the match and the story. One year ago, Perez was ROH World Women’s Champion when the company shut down, and Jade said she sent Perez a text message that day, wanting her to join her in WWE. Jade was also a part of the WWE tryout Perez had, and was hopeful WWE would sign her. This in line with previous reports that said Perez had many within WWE pushing for her to sign

* Jade believes NXT 2.0 opened up opportunities for a lot of younger wrestlers. The 21 year old Jade said sometimes she has to pull herself back and realize she’s accomplishing her dreams at a young age

* Jade said some of her big inspirations when she started watching wrestling were Paige/Saraya, AJ Lee, Natalya, and Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker. She decided very early that she wanted to wrestle. She said it was surreal to walk into work on Tuesdays and realize Michaels is her boss

* Jade wanted to do at least one Death Match in her life, and she ended up doing one with Jimmy Lloyd before her WWE tryout. The bout took place on August 23, 2020 and saw Lloyd get the win at the GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore event in Atlantic City, NJ. They went around 10 minutes. After the match she felt as if she got hit by a car, and she probably will never do one again, but she wanted to experience it. She grew up watching AEW World Champion Jon Moxley work the indies, and was a fan of the style

