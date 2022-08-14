On the latest edition of his After The Bell podcast, WWE color-commentator Corey Graves discussed a number of topics, most notably how he feels about Triple H being in charge of creative, and the freedom that allows him at the commentary table when calling Monday Night Raw. Check out Graves’ full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he has been having more fun calling Raw under the new regime:

“I love the cliffhangers, the elements of surprise, you gotta keep people guessing. Not everything needs to be a surprise, because not everything is going to captivate you in that way, but right now, in the past few weeks, I am having more fun calling Monday Night Raw because I loved being surprised.”

How he gets to react live in the moment rather than having to play the heel commentator:

“I prefer not to have any clue as to what’s happening on the show. I get to react, I get to be a fan, I get play the role of a super knowledgeable wrestling fan, rather than snarky bad guy announcer.”

