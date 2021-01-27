– Below is a new promo for Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. The special will air at 8pm ET, and then replay midnight, and again on Royal Rumble Sunday at 5pm ET. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Paige and Renee Paquette (Renee Young) will be the hosts.

The show will feature two big Rumble announcements – the #1 and #2 spots for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and the #30 spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

– WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast with host Corey Graves will be returning this Thursday to the WWE Podcast Network. There’s no word yet on who Graves’ guest will be. The show has been on a hiatus since the December 3 episode, which featured referee Charles Robinson.

Graves tweeted today to announce the return of the show, writing, “IT’S BACK. THURSDAY.”

Graves also does the weekly “Bare With Us” podcast with girlfriend Carmella, which is not affiliated with WWE.

Stay tuned for more on the return of “After The Bell” this Thursday. You can see Graves’ tweet below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.