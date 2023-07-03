Over the weekend MLW National Openweight Champion Jacob Fatu was accused of taking money from a nonprofit called Jake’s Network of Hope, then ghosting the event he was supposed to be appear at for the organization. According to NBC 26, Fatu never returned the money.

MLW CEO Court Bauer has since responded to the allegations made against his top star. Bauer appeared on an episode of Fightful’s In The Weeds program to discuss how serious he is taking the situation, later revealing that Fatu books himself for any third-party events.

We’re watching it very carefully and we take it very seriously. Fatu books himself on third-party shows, we have no involvement with that, but it is something we’ve had meetings on and we’re watching carefully and we’re continuing to monitor it and learn more about it. We work with charities, privately, not for ‘oh, isn’t that great he does that.’ A lot of us probably work with charities, so when you see something like that, how does it make you feel? It’s something we genuinely watch.

As of this writing Fatu has yet to comment on the allegations made against him. Wrestling Headlines will continue monitoring the story. Stay tuned.