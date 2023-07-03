Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is going on trial.

The Usos took to Twitter today to announce that The Tribal Chief is set to be put on trial in Tribal Court on Friday’s SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we’re putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it’s TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes,” they wrote.

As noted, Jey Uso vs. Reigns, with the title on the line, is reportedly planned for WWE SummerSlam. You can click here for backstage updates and notes on The Bloodline.

Below is the updated card for Friday’s SmackDown from MSG, along with the full tweet from The Usos:

* Money In the Bank fallout

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Sheamus

* The Usos put Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on trial in Tribal Court

