Court Bauer On MLW Possibly Working With IMPACT: “Never Say Never”

Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer responded to a fan on Twitter who suggested a crossover between MLW and IMPACT Wrestling. Bauer admits that while nothing is in the works, he could potentially see a collaboration in the future before praising IMPACT’s product and Executive VP Scott D’Amore.

Bauer writes, “Nothing is in the works but never say never? All of our experiences in the past with them have been positive. @ScottDAmore and everyone over at @ImpactWrestling are doing great stuff. I wish them continued success.”

MLW recently inked a new deal with Fubo Sports to air their weekly episodic Fusion on their network. You can read more about that here.