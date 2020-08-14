Court Bauer On MLW Possibly Working With IMPACT: “Never Say Never”

Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer responded to a fan on Twitter who suggested a crossover between MLW and IMPACT Wrestling. Bauer admits that while nothing is in the works, he could potentially see a collaboration in the future before praising IMPACT’s product and Executive VP Scott D’Amore.
Bauer writes, “Nothing is in the works but never say never? All of our experiences in the past with them have been positive. @ScottDAmore and everyone over at @ImpactWrestling are doing great stuff. I wish them continued success.”
Nothing is in the works but never say never? All of our experiences in the past with them have been positive. @ScottDAmore and everyone over at @ImpactWrestling are doing great stuff. I wish them continued success. https://t.co/HhDPKgqKUM
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) August 13, 2020
MLW recently inked a new deal with Fubo Sports to air their weekly episodic Fusion on their network. You can read more about that here.
- Big Update on The Velveteen Dream’s WWE NXT Status
- Longtime WWE Referee Mike Chioda Appears on AEW Dynamite
- WWE NXT Star Takes Scary Bump at Tonight’s Tapings During Match to Air Next Week
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- The Velveteen Dream Returns In WWE NXT Main Event, Updates on the Ladder Match at “Takeover: XXX”
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman