WWE fans over the age of 16 attending the upcoming SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City will need to be fully vaccinated for COVI-19.

As noted, WWE will air SmackDown live from The World’s Most Famous Arena on September 10. The Ticketmaster pre-sale begins tomorrow morning, and then tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

In an update, MSG announced on Twitter today that vaccines will be required for people over the age of 16.

They wrote, “Please Note: All guests over the age of 16 will need to be fully vaccinated for this event and provide proof upon entry. For more info, visit http://msg.com/faqs.”

This vaccine policy is set by MSG, not WWE. The arena is requiring vaccinations for various events. Their COVID-19 vaccination and testing policies can be found on their official website. The arena’s fully vaccinated events require people to have completed their final vaccine doses at least 14 days before the event. People under the age of 16 are allowed into events without a vaccination, but they must provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test, or full vaccination.

