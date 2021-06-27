It has been reported over the last few weeks that several talents from NXT had been appearing backstage at Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, which included NXT champion Karrion Kross and NXT North American champion Bronson Reed working dark matches for Main Event.

According to Fightful Select, Raw star MVP was present backstage at the most recent NXT tapings, along with Damian Priest. The report specifies that it is not known if MVP was there for a specific reason, or if he was just visiting. Joining MVP was former NXT NA champion Damian Priest.

