Combat Zone Wrestling and Stonecutter Media issued the following press release announcing details for several CZW pay per views broadcasting in January. Check it out below.

THE CZW WARRIORS ARE SOARING IN JANUARY ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!

CZW combatants fly from the ropes and crush the landing and their foes in CZW: Highest Fliers in Wrestling! And in CZW Girlz: Death Becomes Her the ladies engage in brutal near-death takedowns of their enemies! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in January:

CZW: Highest Fliers in Wrestling – Featuring four high-flying matches! TJ Crawford vs. Gabriel Skye; Matt Macintosh vs. Gabriel Skye vs. Leon Ruff vs. Kris Bishop vs. KC Navarro; AR Fox vs. Jordan Oliver; Stockade vs. Joey Janela!

CZW Girlz: Death Becomes Her – Featuring four brutal bouts! Corinne Mink vs. Conor Claxton; Chrissy Rivera & Greg Excellent vs. Acey Romero; Brittany Blake vs. Kris Statlander; Ava Everett & Anthony Greene vs. Alex Reynolds & Mark Sterling!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!