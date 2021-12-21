On the latest edition of his Table Talk podcast WWE Hall of Famer and ECW legend D-Von Dudley spoke about wanting to tag with his two sons, Terrence and Terrell, and whether that could happen in WWE. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he would love to return to the ring and team with his songs, but doesn’t think that can happen in WWE:

Well, I’m gonna say this: I think at 49 years of age, you know, Vince McMahon’s philosophy is that I’m too old to be back in that ring, nor does he want to see me in there so I mean would I? That was the one thing I always said: If I was gonna come back and risk my back, it would be with my boys. I would definitely do that with them but, I just don’t see it happening on a WWE level, just for the simple fact as you know, I’m 49 years old and things like that, I think Vince doesn’t — wouldn’t wanna see me back on his TV again, not in that type of role.

On potentially being an on-screen manager to his boys:

Oh, manage? Absolutely. You know, take a bump here and there because I’ve done something to cheat the other team? Yes, I could see myself doing that if Vince would allow me to, if my sons ever came to the company, it would be nice, you know, to be able to be on the road with them and doing that. But, I don’t know. I don’t see it happening. People say, ‘Oh, maybe if you put it out there, maybe it will manifest and put it out there.’ I can but I also know Vince. I just don’t think that would ever happen.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)