Dakota Kai has been sidelined since May when she underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL.

Since last year’s SummerSlam, she has been appearing on television with Damage CTRL.

She gave an update on her recovery while speaking on Twitch, noting she is still not medically cleared.

“I’m so sick of seeing people saying, ‘She can run and jump, but she’s not cleared still? No, that’s not how this works. Obviously, I can run and jump because I’ve been doing it for the last few months, but they have a set date for when you actually get cleared because I have to still do matches, and they have to check all the boxes of when I’m actually cleared. I’m not going to be in a wheelchair for nine months and then suddenly stand up and go, ‘I’m cured.’ That’s not how it works.”

