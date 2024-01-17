Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics including leaving TNA Wrestling for AEW. Here are the highlights:

On who she reached out to in AEW:

“So, I knew my contract was coming up in IMPACT and I just kind of felt like if it was time to leave, it would be now. If this was the territories, now would be the time to leave, right? And Britt Baker actually connected me with Tony Khan and we just got to talking and I knew the first Dynamite of the new year, it was gonna be in Jersey, that’s where I’m from. So I was like, ‘That would be a dream scenario, dream come true if we could do that’ and it all worked out.”

On her TNA tenure:

“So I was the champion for a very long time in IMPACT. I got to work with all of the women that were in our locker room and it was just like, what other stories are there to tell? Everyone’s kind of put me over at that point, I’ve beaten everybody. They kind of figured maybe I was on my way out so I got to do the favors and put everyone else over on my way out and so, it was just kind of like, what else is there to do? There’s no one new coming in that I could work with and I don’t know what else there is to tell here.”

