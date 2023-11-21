As noted, multiple SmackDown stars appeared on this week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of Monday Night RAW. We shared a photo via Bianca Belair’s Twitter (X) timeline on Monday evening that showed “The EST of WWE” backstage at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. alongside Charlotte Flair and Shotzi.

The three were involved in a segment alongside Becky Lynch to further their WarGames showdown against Damage CTRL at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series.

Also snapping a photo backstage at Monday’s RAW were the new-and-improved Damage CTRL group consisting of leader Bayley, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Dakota Kai.

Bayley and Dakota Kai both shared some of the photos on their Twitter (X) feeds. Kai wrote, “We are OP” as the caption to her photos, along with some fire emojis. Bayley simply wrote, “RAW IS WAR,” referencing their WarGames match on Saturday night at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Check out the aforementioned pair of Twitter posts from the Damage CTRL duo below, and join us here on Saturday for live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL in the Women’s WarGames match.